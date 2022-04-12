Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

