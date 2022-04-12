Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keywords Studios (KWS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Keywords Studios (LON: KWS):

4/11/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/31/2022 – Keywords Studios had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 3,150 ($41.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,450 ($44.96) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/21/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/15/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,450 ($44.96) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON KWS traded up GBX 28.55 ($0.37) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,628.55 ($34.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,213. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 81.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,353.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,447.22).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

