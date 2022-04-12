Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.71% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,610. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

