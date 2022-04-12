Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,318 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 291,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 454,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,005. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

