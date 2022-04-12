Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. 162,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.