LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 21,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

