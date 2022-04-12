Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.96

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

