Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Up 6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.00. 22,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 465,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,757 shares of company stock worth $27,338,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.