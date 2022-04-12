Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Up 6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.00. 22,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 465,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,757 shares of company stock worth $27,338,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
