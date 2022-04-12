POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 7.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 5,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

PNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

