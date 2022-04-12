Brokerages Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) PT at GBX 250.33

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.30 ($3.11). 6,019,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.33. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

