NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 3.1%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.17. 164,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,307,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

