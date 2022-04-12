Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$78.23

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.23 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.70.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 207,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,020. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.75.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

