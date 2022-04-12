USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.29

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -538.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

