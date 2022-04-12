Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $2,005.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00260773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,963,251 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

