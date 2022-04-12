FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 3.5%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 17,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,285,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

FREY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

