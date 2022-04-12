Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Up 883.3% in March

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 883.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FACA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

