Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of IDKOY remained flat at $$13.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (IDKOY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.