Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of IDKOY remained flat at $$13.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

