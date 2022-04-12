International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Boosted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 87,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

