Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 17,159 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $160.40. 67,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,632. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.