Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 163,071 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.

LAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 37,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

