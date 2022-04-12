Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,708 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 135,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. 761,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

