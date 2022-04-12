Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRU. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

MRU stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.00. 107,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metro has a one year low of C$55.50 and a one year high of C$73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.98.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0888818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

