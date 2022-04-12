Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,981. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

