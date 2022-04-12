Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,337. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.