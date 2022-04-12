Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of REAL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.00. 61,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. The stock has a market cap of C$391.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

