Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Richelieu Hardware traded as low as C$38.65 and last traded at C$38.65, with a volume of 100881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.77.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Insiders sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 over the last ninety days.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

