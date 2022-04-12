AirSwap (AST) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

AirSwap (AST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $712,576.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

