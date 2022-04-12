KeeperDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $685,037.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $114.91 or 0.00287183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 13% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $70.98 million and $685,037.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

