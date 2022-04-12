Velas Reaches Market Cap of $513.86 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $513.86 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004089 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,286,125,425 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

