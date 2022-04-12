Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in March

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of VPTOF remained flat at $$3.37 on Tuesday. Senex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Senex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 4.53 to 4.65 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

