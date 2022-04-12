Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TALN remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Talon International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

