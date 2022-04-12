UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.48) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.41) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.22) to €15.50 ($16.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 213,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,824. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

