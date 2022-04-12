30 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $990.42. 838,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,896,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $919.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $970.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

