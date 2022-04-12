Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 7,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

