Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in Graham by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Graham by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 57.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.86. 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

