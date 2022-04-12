Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.53. 167,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $244.16 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.