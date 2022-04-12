Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $85,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
