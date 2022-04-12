Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $284,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $561,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

VOOV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.92. 5,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,536. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.