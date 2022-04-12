Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 420 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after acquiring an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

CB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.69. 31,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

