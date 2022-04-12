Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.79. 99,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,566. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

