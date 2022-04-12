Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 780.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

LMACA stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,748. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.