Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,792. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

