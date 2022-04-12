The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $181.57. 52,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,849. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.