Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,345. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

