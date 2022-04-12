Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.10. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,612. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $229.50 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average of $251.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

