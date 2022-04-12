Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 62734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of C$52.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

