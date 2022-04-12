Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 62734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of C$52.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94.
About Freshii (TSE:FRII)
