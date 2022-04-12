Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of JIXAY remained flat at $$66.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

About Jiangxi Copper (Get Rating)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.