Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

CLX traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,321. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

