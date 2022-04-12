Offshift Price Down 31.8% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Offshift has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $940,589.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00008583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,159.55 or 1.00025647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

