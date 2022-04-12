Umbrella Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $980,925.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $6.61 million and $980,925.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00212360 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

